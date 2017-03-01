Woman killed after being struck by semi
Georgia State Patrol Post 45 Trooper First-Class Tyler Rickman said Shelia Rawls, 41, was walking in the roadway around 7:45 p.m. on Hwy. 301 South near Agri-Supply and Coley Boyd Road when the truck hit her.
