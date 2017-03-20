Two arrested in drug-related murder

Two arrested in drug-related murder

A Statesboro man faces murder charges for the drug-related shooting death of a man at The Grove Apartments March 9. Jaden Thinh Le of Lanier Drive is being held without bond in the Bulloch County Jail charged with felony murder.

