Two arrested in drug-related murder
A Statesboro man faces murder charges for the drug-related shooting death of a man at The Grove Apartments March 9. Jaden Thinh Le of Lanier Drive is being held without bond in the Bulloch County Jail charged with felony murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Sun
|THE TRUTH
|608
|Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07)
|Mar 5
|Jaidensmom12
|3
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Feb 28
|Need work
|4
|Allied theives (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|DeziBoo95
|22
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec '16
|southshoreroofing
|2
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC