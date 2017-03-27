The ladies as they began their journey Monday morning in Savannah.
Emra Smith, founder and CEO of the International School of Story, will walk with her team to spread HOPE across the United States by taking part in a HOPE Walk. The team of women will be leaving Savannah around 8 a.m. Monday morning , making several stops around the Savannah and Statesboro areas before flying from Savannah to Los Angeles, California on March 30. They are very excited to be taking part in this event for the second year in a row to try and spread HOPE to everyone they encounter, especially those going through difficult times.
