Suspect arrested in Swainsboro murder
The suspect was revealed to detectives as the investigation continued throughout the evening. Law enforcement believes 24-year-old Darcy Canen Thompson of Swainsboro is responsible for the murder of Tyrone Cochran that took place on Longview Drive, behind KT's gas station.
