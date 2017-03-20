Statesboro PD makes 2 arrests in Grove Apartments murder case
Police say 20-year-old Jaden Thinh Le of Lawrenceville and 24-year-old Michael Jay Williams of Rincon were arrested and charged on March 17, in reference to their involvement in the relation of the murder of Deniro Arness Smith. Le has been charged with felony murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officer Dannie Greenway
|1 hr
|Stiutk
|1
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Sun
|THE TRUTH
|608
|Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07)
|Mar 5
|Jaidensmom12
|3
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Feb 28
|Need work
|4
|Allied theives (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|DeziBoo95
|22
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec '16
|southshoreroofing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC