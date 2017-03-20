Statesboro PD makes 2 arrests in Grov...

Statesboro PD makes 2 arrests in Grove Apartments murder case

Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Police say 20-year-old Jaden Thinh Le of Lawrenceville and 24-year-old Michael Jay Williams of Rincon were arrested and charged on March 17, in reference to their involvement in the relation of the murder of Deniro Arness Smith. Le has been charged with felony murder.

