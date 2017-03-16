Police report -3-16-17; A woman told ...

Police report -3-16-17; A woman told deputies someone stole a granite slab off her husband's grave.

Note: All information included in this report is taken from law enforcement incident reports and arrest records, which are public records and available for review at any and all local law enforcement agencies.

