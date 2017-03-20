Musselman Ties Career-Low Score At Sc...

Musselman Ties Career-Low Score At Schenkel Invitational

STATESBORO, Georgia After three exciting days at the Schenkel Invitational, the Kentucky men's golf team finished in fifth place at 4-under par. UK's 5-under-par 283 was the third lowest team score of the day, powered by a career-low 67 from Cooper Musselman.

