Murder suspect arrested in Statesboro

Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agents received a tip that Darcy Canen Thompson, 24, of Swainsboro, was at a friend's house in Statesboro, said Swainsboro police Chief Randy Ellison. Swainsboro police investigators issued warrants for Thompson Wednesday regarding the fatal shooting that day of Tyrone Cochran Jr., 41, of Swainsboro, at a Longview Drive home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.