Murder suspect arrested in Statesboro
Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agents received a tip that Darcy Canen Thompson, 24, of Swainsboro, was at a friend's house in Statesboro, said Swainsboro police Chief Randy Ellison. Swainsboro police investigators issued warrants for Thompson Wednesday regarding the fatal shooting that day of Tyrone Cochran Jr., 41, of Swainsboro, at a Longview Drive home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07)
|Mar 5
|Jaidensmom12
|3
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Feb 28
|Need work
|4
|Allied theives (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|DeziBoo95
|22
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec '16
|southshoreroofing
|2
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC