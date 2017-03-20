Mayor: I'm running for re-election
Statesboro Mayor Jan Moore and the two City Council members up for election this year, Phil Boyum in District 1 and John Riggs in District 4, all have said they plan to seek re-election. Odd-numbered years give voters a break from regular elections for federal, state and county offices, but bring nonpartisan city elections in Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Sun
|THE TRUTH
|608
|Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07)
|Mar 5
|Jaidensmom12
|3
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Feb 28
|Need work
|4
|Allied theives (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|DeziBoo95
|22
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec '16
|southshoreroofing
|2
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC