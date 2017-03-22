Man arrested in GATE armed robbery
A man police said robbed a Northside Drive East convenience store March 6 was arrested Tuesday in Warner Robins on traffic charges but will face local charges as well. On March 8, two days after the GATE station was robbed, Statesboro police detectives identified the suspect as Christopher Orvet James of Houston County, said Statesboro Police Deputy Chief Rob Bryan.
