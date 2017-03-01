Law enforcement looking for BCCI escapee
Law enforcement is searching for an escapee from the Bulloch County Correctional Institute in the Lakeview Road area near the Bulloch County landfill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Feb 28
|Need work
|4
|Allied theives (Mar '10)
|Feb 4
|DeziBoo95
|22
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec '16
|southshoreroofing
|2
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|Jamali
|6
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC