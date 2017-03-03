Group OKs recommendation to save Armstrong name, honor athletic...
A committee tasked with implementing the consolidation of Armstrong State and Georgia Southern universities has approved recommendations to honor scholarships for student-athletes and save the names of Armstrong's two campuses. Both issues have been topics of contention for students, employees and alumni since the University System of Georgia's Board of Regents voted in January to combine the two schools, which are about 50 miles apart.
