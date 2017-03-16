Ernie Gadzos Percussion scholarship awarded to GSU student

Georgia Southern University percussion music major Eric Kollars receives the Ernie Gadzos Percussion Music Scholarship from Fred and Dinah Gretsch at the school's annual scholarship banquet on March 3. The Ernie Gadzos Percussion Music Scholarship was presented March 3 to Georgia Southern University percussion major Eric Kollars. Recipients of the scholarship must maintain a 3.0 or better grade point average, and must also demonstrate a singular dedication to the art of percussion performance.

