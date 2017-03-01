Delicious fundraiser: Tasting Statesboro to benefit United Way

The 7th annual Tasting Statesboro event benefiting the United Way is set for Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. inside Ogeechee Technical College's Natural Resources Building on 20 Joseph E. Kennedy Blvd. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door and raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.