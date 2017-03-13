'Common Clay' currently on display
Georgia Southern University graduate student Annamarie Kistler has worked meticulously to convey the stories of folk potters in the region through her historical exhibit, "Common Clay."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07)
|Mar 5
|Jaidensmom12
|3
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Feb 28
|Need work
|4
|Allied theives (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|DeziBoo95
|22
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec '16
|southshoreroofing
|2
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC