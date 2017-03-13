Collins man charged with burglarizing post offices
A Collins man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for burglarizing two Tattnall County post offices and stealing parcels and mail on multiple occasions between October 2016 and January 2017. Christopher William Sapp, 51, is accused of forcing his way into the United States Post Office in Cobbtown and stealing 105 blank money orders, as well as a money order imprinting machine and more than $1,000 worth of postage stamps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07)
|Mar 5
|Jaidensmom12
|3
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Feb 28
|Need work
|4
|Allied theives (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|DeziBoo95
|22
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec '16
|southshoreroofing
|2
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC