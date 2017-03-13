Collins man charged with burglarizing...

Collins man charged with burglarizing post offices

A Collins man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for burglarizing two Tattnall County post offices and stealing parcels and mail on multiple occasions between October 2016 and January 2017. Christopher William Sapp, 51, is accused of forcing his way into the United States Post Office in Cobbtown and stealing 105 blank money orders, as well as a money order imprinting machine and more than $1,000 worth of postage stamps.

