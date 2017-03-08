City alcohol hearings: Here comes the judge
After a couple of years when hearings on alcoholic beverage infractions - usually for serving patrons under age 21 - were a frequent part of Statesboro City Council meetings, the council will turn future hearings over to an administrative judge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07)
|Mar 5
|Jaidensmom12
|3
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Feb 28
|Need work
|4
|Allied theives (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|DeziBoo95
|22
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec '16
|southshoreroofing
|2
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC