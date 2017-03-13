Businessman charged again with insurance fraud
Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agents have charged Marvin Lewis Deal Jr. of Joe Robert Tillman Road with four counts of insurance fraud and one count of theft by deception, said Joshua Ayer, assistant special agent-in-charge of the Statesboro Region 5 GBI office.
