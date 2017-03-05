ASU/GSU merger Progress on consolidation

ASU/GSU merger Progress on consolidation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SavannahNow

Armstrong State University alumni, students and faculty were handed welcome news last week by the committee working on consolidating Armstrong with Georgia Southern University. The group agreed that the Savannah location of the merged university should be named the Armstrong Campus of GSU, not the Savannah campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07) Sun Jaidensmom12 3
Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13) Feb 28 Need work 4
Allied theives (Mar '10) Feb 4 DeziBoo95 22
corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11) Jan '17 Concerned 11
FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ... Dec '16 southshoreroofing 2
Looking for boi....new to town Oct '16 dirtybiz 1
Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09) Oct '16 Simeon Israel 3
See all Statesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesboro Forum Now

Statesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Statesboro, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,111 • Total comments across all topics: 279,362,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC