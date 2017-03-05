ASU/GSU merger Progress on consolidation
Armstrong State University alumni, students and faculty were handed welcome news last week by the committee working on consolidating Armstrong with Georgia Southern University. The group agreed that the Savannah location of the merged university should be named the Armstrong Campus of GSU, not the Savannah campus.
