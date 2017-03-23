Already in peril, rural hospitals unsure on health care bill
In this March 9 photo, Nikki NeSmith, CEO of Evans Memorial Hospital, stands outside the hospital in Claxton, Ga. Like other hospitals in the rural U.S., Evans Memorial has struggled financially in recent years, and NeSmith has doubled as its chief nursing officer, in part to help save money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officer Dannie Greenway
|Mar 21
|Stiutk
|1
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Mar 19
|THE TRUTH
|608
|Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07)
|Mar 5
|Jaidensmom12
|3
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|Feb 28
|Need work
|4
|Allied theives (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|DeziBoo95
|22
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec '16
|southshoreroofing
|2
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC