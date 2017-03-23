Already in peril, rural hospitals uns...

Already in peril, rural hospitals unsure on health care bill

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Statesboro Herald

In this March 9 photo, Nikki NeSmith, CEO of Evans Memorial Hospital, stands outside the hospital in Claxton, Ga. Like other hospitals in the rural U.S., Evans Memorial has struggled financially in recent years, and NeSmith has doubled as its chief nursing officer, in part to help save money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Officer Dannie Greenway Mar 21 Stiutk 1
News Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05) Mar 19 THE TRUTH 608
News Four arrested in rec department burglaries (May '07) Mar 5 Jaidensmom12 3
Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13) Feb 28 Need work 4
Allied theives (Mar '10) Feb '17 DeziBoo95 22
corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11) Jan '17 Concerned 11
FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ... Dec '16 southshoreroofing 2
See all Statesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesboro Forum Now

Statesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Statesboro, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,393 • Total comments across all topics: 279,795,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC