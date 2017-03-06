Allen backs repeal of EPA's 'Waters o...

Allen backs repeal of EPA's 'Waters of US'

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen last week praised President Donald Trump's executive order to reverse an EPA rule that defined the "Waters of the United States" for purposes of enforcing the Clean Water Act. Trump, Allen and other Republicans, as well as some farm and industry organizations, have criticized the Waters of the U.S., or WOTUS, rule, as extreme regulatory overreach.

