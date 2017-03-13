A 'historic' debut in the Boro
The Ogeechee International History Film Festival will make its debut in Statesboro Friday and Saturday as the very first film festival in the United States dedicated solely to historical films. This festival has been a long-time dream of Georgia Southern Associate Professor of History Dr. Michael Scott Van Wagenen, who always has been interested in historical films.
