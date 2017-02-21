Weekend shows set for famed Tennessee Williams play
Maggie, right, played by Kathryn Burrell, has an animated discussion with her husband, Brick, played by James Brooks, during Wednesday night's dress rehearsal for Tennessee Williams' "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof."
