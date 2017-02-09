Tornado injures seven people in Bulloch, damages 11 Effingham houses
A tornado slammed a tree into a mobile home on Floyd Avenue in the Pineora community of Effingham County early Thursday. . A tornado injured seven people and destroyed four houses in Bulloch County and damaged 11 houses in Effingham County early Thursday, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allied theives (Mar '10)
|Feb 4
|DeziBoo95
|22
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec '16
|southshoreroofing
|2
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|Jamali
|6
|Roofing
|Oct '16
|southshoreroofing
|1
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC