Tamra Lamb named Georgia's Science Teacher of Promise

When Tamra Lamb was a seventh grader at South Effingham Middle School, Karla Dean was her science teacher. Now a fifth-grade science and math teacher at Mattie Lively Elementary School in Statesboro, Lamb found out last week the Georgia Science Teachers Association had named her the 2016 Georgia Science Teacher of Promise a top honor for young teachers.

