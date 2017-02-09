Storm damage reported in Bulloch, Effingham counties
Reports of storm damage are coming into the WTOC newsroom from a fast-moving system that rolled across our area between 3 and 5 a.m. Thursday morning. We are hearing of power outages, multiple trees and power lines down and homes damaged on Old River Road South four miles East of Stilson in Bulloch County.
