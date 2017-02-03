Statesboro contractor delivers convoy...

Statesboro contractor delivers convoy of storm cleanup equipment

22 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Ellis Wood Contracting arrived this afternoon in Albany with more than 30 heavy pieces of equipment, from front loaders to bucket trucks to pick up storm debris. The company is working with the Georgia State Patrol to identify hard hit areas like Radium Springs and Holly Drive.

