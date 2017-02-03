Statesboro contractor delivers convoy of storm cleanup equipment
Ellis Wood Contracting arrived this afternoon in Albany with more than 30 heavy pieces of equipment, from front loaders to bucket trucks to pick up storm debris. The company is working with the Georgia State Patrol to identify hard hit areas like Radium Springs and Holly Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan 4
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec '16
|southshoreroofing
|2
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|Jamali
|6
|Roofing
|Oct '16
|southshoreroofing
|1
|Kendall woods
|Oct '16
|Kevin purvis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC