St. Joseph's/Candler announces plans for Pooler hospital project
Locator map of planned St. Joseph's/Candler Pooler Campus on Pooler Parkway and I-16 St. Joseph's/Candler officials Thursday announced plans to build a "micro hospital" in Pooler to better serve patients from westside Savannah and outlying areas as they expand their regional appeal. Phase one of a $62 million Pooler campus is scheduled to open in early 2019 on an 18-acre parcel on Pooler Parkway near the intersection with Interstate 16. That's the first step in a 10-year build-out to create a 170,000-square-foot, multi-story, technologically advanced medical facility, said Paul P. Hinchey, president/CEO.
