Sen. Lester Jackson hosts town hall meeting

A packed meeting at the Bull Street Library began with talk of the future infrastructure in Chatham County on Saturday afternoon at a town hall with Sen. Lester Jackson. During the meeting, Jackson fielded questions and concerns from residents about the merger of Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University, the merger of Chatham County and city of Savannah governments, gambling casinos and eminent domain.

