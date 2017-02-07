SEB Middle 6th-grader retains spelling title
Southeast Bulloch Middle School sixth grader Eric Lim, 11, carefully considers his next letter as he spells out the word "mukhtar" to win the Bulloch County Schools Spelling Bee Monday at Statesboro High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allied theives (Mar '10)
|Feb 4
|DeziBoo95
|22
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec '16
|southshoreroofing
|2
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|Jamali
|6
|Roofing
|Oct '16
|southshoreroofing
|1
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC