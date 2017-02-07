Savannah Country Day student earns ST...

Savannah Country Day student earns STAR award

16 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Mark Harrison West speaks after he was recognized as his school's Star Student of the Year during the Kiwanis Club's Star Student and Star Teacher Recognition Luncheon at the Trade and Convention Center on Tuesday afternoon. West was also recognized as the overall Chatham County Star Student of the Year later during the luncheon.

