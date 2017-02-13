Rotarians honor High as Citizen of the Year
Dr. James A. "Jimmy" High, left, is congratulated by Bill Hatcher after being named Rotary Citizen of the Year during the Statesboro Rotary and Downtown Rotary clubs' annual joint lunchtime meeting at Forest Heights Country Club on Monday.
