Police seek information on Saturday shooting
Statesboro police are seeking information about an aggravated assault by shooting that occurred in the area of Denmark Street and Johnson Lane on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. Officers responded to a Denmark Street home after receiving information about a victim of a gunshot wound in front of the residence, said Statesboro police Deputy Chief Rob ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|28 min
|Need work
|4
|Allied theives (Mar '10)
|Feb 4
|DeziBoo95
|22
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec '16
|southshoreroofing
|2
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|Jamali
|6
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC