Mical Whitaker's everlasting mark in Statesboro, Bulloch
Witty, classy, outspoken, knowledgeable, well-traveled, polite with a splash of Southern charm coupled with a thick layer of New York temerity all tempered with a goodly dose of genuine sensitivity. Blend it all together and you have Mical Whitaker, the well-known producer and director of "The Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee Story Hour," a retired assistant professor of theater at Georgia Southern University, and the founder and past director of the Statesboro Youth Theatre at the Averitt Center for the Arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allied theives (Mar '10)
|Feb 4
|DeziBoo95
|22
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec '16
|southshoreroofing
|2
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|Jamali
|6
|Roofing
|Oct '16
|southshoreroofing
|1
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC