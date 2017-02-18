Mical Whitaker's everlasting mark in Statesboro, Bulloch

Witty, classy, outspoken, knowledgeable, well-traveled, polite with a splash of Southern charm coupled with a thick layer of New York temerity all tempered with a goodly dose of genuine sensitivity. Blend it all together and you have Mical Whitaker, the well-known producer and director of "The Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee Story Hour," a retired assistant professor of theater at Georgia Southern University, and the founder and past director of the Statesboro Youth Theatre at the Averitt Center for the Arts.

