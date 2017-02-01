Man shot in standoff with Effingham C...

Man shot in standoff with Effingham County deputies was sex offender

13 hrs ago Read more: Effingham Herald

The man killed last week during a standoff with two Effingham County Sheriff's Office deputies and one deputy from Bulloch County was a registered sex offender, and had been jailed in 2014 for attacking Effingham deputies during a routine compliance check. Gary M. Wigley of Highway 119 North in southeast Bulloch County, was convicted in 1988 on charges of child molestation and cruelty to a child, according to sex offender registry records.

