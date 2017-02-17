Man charged in strong-arm robbery
Roshaud Lavondre Brown, 23, of Packinghouse Road, was arrested Monday after Bulloch County sheriff's deputies detained him on Northside Drive East after he fled from the Hill Street area, where he is suspected of assaulting the victim and demanding money, said Statesboro police Deputy Chief Rob Bryan.
