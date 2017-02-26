Living With Kids Means Less Sleep for Women, But Not Men
A new study confirms what many women already know: They are sleep deprived, especially if there are children in the house. Unlike men, a good night's sleep for women is affected by having children in the house, according to the study, which will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 69th Annual Meeting in Boston, April 22 to 28, 2017.
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allied theives (Mar '10)
|Feb 4
|DeziBoo95
|22
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec '16
|southshoreroofing
|2
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|Jamali
|6
|Roofing
|Oct '16
|southshoreroofing
|1
