Juice Caf is 1 of a kind
Cold-pressed juices and fresh fruits enliven Juice Cafe's counter with color. The juices in Mason jars on ice are best-sellers Red Beetle, from beets, cucumbers, grapes, kale and strawberries, and Detox Mix, from three citrus fruits and ginger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Statesboro Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allied theives (Mar '10)
|Feb 4
|DeziBoo95
|22
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec '16
|southshoreroofing
|2
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|Jamali
|6
|Roofing
|Oct '16
|southshoreroofing
|1
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC