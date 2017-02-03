Hospital CFO finishes leadership course
Derek Rozier, chief financial officer at Liberty Regional Medical Center, graduated Jan. 13 from the Leadership GHA Class of 2016-17, a health care leadership program of the Georgia Hospital Association. "This is a great accomplishment for each of the 21 new graduates who were part of this esteemed program," said GHA President Earl Rogers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Coastal Courier.
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allied theives (Mar '10)
|9 hr
|DeziBoo95
|22
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec '16
|southshoreroofing
|2
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|Jamali
|6
|Roofing
|Oct '16
|southshoreroofing
|1
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC