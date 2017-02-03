Hospital CFO finishes leadership course

Hospital CFO finishes leadership course

Derek Rozier, chief financial officer at Liberty Regional Medical Center, graduated Jan. 13 from the Leadership GHA Class of 2016-17, a health care leadership program of the Georgia Hospital Association. "This is a great accomplishment for each of the 21 new graduates who were part of this esteemed program," said GHA President Earl Rogers.

