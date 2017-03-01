GBI agents Josh Ayer
Two of the cases are confirmed homicides. The two other cases involve victims who have not been seen since they disappeared.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Otter Conservation Center Inc (Sep '13)
|23 hr
|Need work
|4
|Allied theives (Mar '10)
|Feb 4
|DeziBoo95
|22
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec '16
|southshoreroofing
|2
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|Jamali
|6
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC