Flagler College's Theatre Arts Depart...

Flagler College's Theatre Arts Department wins awards at regional festival

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Capital Soup

Fifteen Flagler College students recently returned from the nationally-recognized Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival in Statesboro, Ga., where they competed regionally in categories ranging from design and technical theatre to performance, stage management and dramaturgy. One of the college's productions, "The Maids," written by Jean Genet and translated by Andrew Upton and Benedict Andrews, was selected as one of six in the region to be showcased.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allied theives (Mar '10) Feb 4 DeziBoo95 22
corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11) Jan '17 Concerned 11
FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ... Dec '16 southshoreroofing 2
Looking for boi....new to town Oct '16 dirtybiz 1
Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09) Oct '16 Simeon Israel 3
Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14) Oct '16 Jamali 6
Roofing Oct '16 southshoreroofing 1
See all Statesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesboro Forum Now

Statesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Statesboro, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,595 • Total comments across all topics: 278,977,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC