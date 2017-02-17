Flagler College's Theatre Arts Department wins awards at regional festival

Fifteen Flagler College students recently returned from the nationally-recognized Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival in Statesboro, Ga., where they competed regionally in categories ranging from design and technical theatre to performance, stage management and dramaturgy. One of the college's productions, "The Maids," written by Jean Genet and translated by Andrew Upton and Benedict Andrews, was selected as one of six in the region to be showcased.

