Defending the Cookie Title

Eat your way through Girl Scout Cookie Weekend at these participating restaurants, then vote for your favorite at gshg.org: Barracuda Bob's, Pirates House, Cotton & Rye, Corleone's, 700 Drayton @ the Mansion, Papa's Barbeque, Savannah Coffee Roasters, Leopold's Ice Cream&, Ordinary Pub, River House Seafood, The Shrimp Factory, Boomy's, 40 East Grill and "Flashback Savannah Coffee Roasters' Lori Collins was presented the trophy for the Girl Scout Cookie Culinary Competition last year by the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia CEO Sue Else and intends to defend the sweet title. The forward-thinking Savannahian had already established her pioneer organization for young women five years before, and it was time to raise some funds.

