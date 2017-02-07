Construction of traffic circle projec...

Construction of traffic circle projects set to begin soon in Bulloch County

Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Bulloch County will begin construction on two intersection improvement projects along the Burkhalter-Langston Chapel Road Corridor, beginning as early as Feb. 25, with completion expected by mid-August 2017. Project #1: Pretoria Rushing Road at Burkhalter Road Single-Lane Four-Way Traffic Circle having Bike-Pedestrian Integration with the S&S Greenway/Multi-Use Trail.

