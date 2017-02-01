City of Statesboro in final 8 in 'Ame...

City of Statesboro in final 8 in 'America's Best Communities' contest

14 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Overhang signs along US 301 welcome drivers to the Blue Mile - the connecting road from Georgia Southern to downtown Statesboro. The community has reached the final eight in "America's Best Communities."

Statesboro, GA

