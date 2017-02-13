City hires attorney to fight for insurance in Gatto suit
This week, the city of Statesboro acted to hire an attorney, at a cost of up to $125,000, for an effort to keep an insurance company's coverage in the wrongful death lawsuit brought by the parents of the late Michael J. Gatto.
