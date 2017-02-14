At Least 7 Injured by Confirmed Tornado in Southeast Georgia
Experts have confirmed a tornado plowed through two southeast Georgia counties where mobile homes were destroyed and several people were injured. The National Weather Service reported Friday a survey team found a tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph traveled more than 10 miles through Bulloch and Effingham counties before dawn Thursday.
