Armstrong, Ga. Southern merger committee looking ahead to mission
Members of an appointed committee have been formally charged with determining how to consolidate Armstrong State University in Savannah with Georgia Southern University in Statesboro. The 41-person committee - mostly senior administrative officials from the schools - met with University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley on Wednesday in Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allied theives (Mar '10)
|6 hr
|DeziBoo95
|22
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan '17
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec '16
|southshoreroofing
|2
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|Jamali
|6
|Roofing
|Oct '16
|southshoreroofing
|1
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC