Armstrong, Ga. Southern merger commit...

Armstrong, Ga. Southern merger committee looking ahead to mission

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: SavannahNow

Members of an appointed committee have been formally charged with determining how to consolidate Armstrong State University in Savannah with Georgia Southern University in Statesboro. The 41-person committee - mostly senior administrative officials from the schools - met with University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allied theives (Mar '10) 6 hr DeziBoo95 22
corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11) Jan '17 Concerned 11
FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ... Dec '16 southshoreroofing 2
Looking for boi....new to town Oct '16 dirtybiz 1
Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09) Oct '16 Simeon Israel 3
Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14) Oct '16 Jamali 6
Roofing Oct '16 southshoreroofing 1
See all Statesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bulloch County was issued at February 04 at 8:55PM EST

Statesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Statesboro, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,257 • Total comments across all topics: 278,559,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC