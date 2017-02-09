49ers Play Two Matches In Georgia This Weekend

The Charlotte 49ers return to the action this weekend with two matches in the state of Georgia. First, the 49ers play Mercer on the road in Macon, Georgia, Saturday, February 11 at 11 a.m. Then, the 49ers conclude the weekend in Statesboro, Georgia against Georgia Southern, Sunday, February 12 11 a.m. has won nine singles matches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlotte 49ers.