Suspect killed in deputy-related shooting identified

The man who was fatally shot Monday night during a standoff with deputies has been identified as Gary M. Wigley of Highway 119 North, according to a Bulloch County sheriff's incident report. Bill Bodrey, special agent-in-charge of the Region 5 Georgia Bureau of Investigation office in Statesboro, said Tuesday that he would not release the suspect's identity, nor the names of the one Bulloch County and two Effingham County sheriff's deputies who were at the scene when the shooting occurred, until 48 hours after the incident.

