Students, teachers, alumni ready to speak out on Armstrong, Ga. Southern merger

If social media fervor over the past week is an indication, University System of Georgia officials are in for an earful Thursday afternoon in Savannah. Town hall meetings will take place in Savannah and Statesboro to give the public a chance to ask questions about the USG's push to consolidate Armstrong State and Georgia Southern universities - a plan that was approved unanimously last week by the system's Board of Regents amid protests by Armstrong students and alumni.

