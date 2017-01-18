Students, teachers, alumni ready to s...

Students, teachers, alumni ready to speak out on Armstrong, Ga. Southern merger

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

If social media fervor over the past week is an indication, University System of Georgia officials are in for an earful Thursday afternoon in Savannah. Town hall meetings will take place in Savannah and Statesboro to give the public a chance to ask questions about the USG's push to consolidate Armstrong State and Georgia Southern universities - a plan that was approved unanimously last week by the system's Board of Regents amid protests by Armstrong students and alumni.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Statesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11) Jan 4 Concerned 11
FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ... Dec 27 southshoreroofing 2
Looking for boi....new to town Oct '16 dirtybiz 1
Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09) Oct '16 Simeon Israel 3
Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14) Oct '16 Jamali 6
Roofing Oct '16 southshoreroofing 1
Kendall woods Oct '16 Kevin purvis 1
See all Statesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Statesboro Forum Now

Statesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Statesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Statesboro, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,644 • Total comments across all topics: 278,072,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC