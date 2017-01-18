Students, teachers, alumni ready to speak out on Armstrong, Ga. Southern merger
If social media fervor over the past week is an indication, University System of Georgia officials are in for an earful Thursday afternoon in Savannah. Town hall meetings will take place in Savannah and Statesboro to give the public a chance to ask questions about the USG's push to consolidate Armstrong State and Georgia Southern universities - a plan that was approved unanimously last week by the system's Board of Regents amid protests by Armstrong students and alumni.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Statesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|corruption at bullock,county,jail,statesboro (Dec '11)
|Jan 4
|Concerned
|11
|FREE COLLEGE Hillary Clinton's idea worse than ...
|Dec 27
|southshoreroofing
|2
|Looking for boi....new to town
|Oct '16
|dirtybiz
|1
|Family History Research on the Jones, Riley and... (May '09)
|Oct '16
|Simeon Israel
|3
|Backwoods Redneck Hicks (Nov '14)
|Oct '16
|Jamali
|6
|Roofing
|Oct '16
|southshoreroofing
|1
|Kendall woods
|Oct '16
|Kevin purvis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Statesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC